The Wedding Singers: Rascal Flatts surprises Wisconsin couple

BMLGRascal Flatts not only played the Country USA festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Saturday, they also did a little moonlighting as wedding singers.

Gary LeVox, Joe Don Rooney and Jay DeMarcus surprised one lucky couple this weekend by showing up to sing “Bless the Broken Road” at their wedding at Sugar Island Barn in Watertown, Wisconsin.

A family member reached out to the “Yours If You Want It” hitmakers last fall, according to local ABC affiliate WISN, and the guys agreed to stop by if they could fit it into their schedule.

You can check out their performance on the venue’s Facebook page.

