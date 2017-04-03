“The Walking Dead” Season 7 Finale: “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life”

AMC/Gene Page(NEW YORK) — (SPOILER ALERT) Sunday’s season seven finale of The Walking Dead opens with Sasha listening to music through headphones, her eyes closing as she seems to doze…or…

She dreams of Abraham. In this dream, she tells him she dreamed of him dying.

She’s awakened in her cell. Negan presents her with a hearty breakfast with smiley face pancakes and makes an offer. “Big day today,” he says.

Meanwhile, at Alexandria, Rick’s gang questions Dwight. Daryl lunges at him and puts a knife to his throat. Tara urges him to kill Dwight for killing her girlfriend, Dr. Denise.

Dwight reveals Saviors are coming, and offers to fell trees to slow them down. “I want Negan dead,” he pleads, explaining that since his wife Sherri went away, he has no reason to be loyal.

Meanwhile, at Hilltop, Maggie and Jesus prepare to fight.

Someplace else, a Kingdom contingent led by Carol and King Ezekiel finds Morgan hellbent on singular vengeance.

They convince him to join with them to fight the Saviors instead.

At Alexandria, their allies, the Scavengers, roll up and take positions in and around the wall as Rosita sets explosives.

Negan bargains with Sasha, explaining that three people needed to die to make up for …read more

