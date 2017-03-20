“The Walking Dead” Recap: “The Other Side”

AMC/Gene Page(NEW YORK) — Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead shows residents of the Hilltop community preparing for battle with Negan’s Saviors.

Sasha, meanwhile, is preparing her own mission, getting schematics of the Saviors’ sanctuary to try to take out Negan. At night, she says one final goodbye to Abraham’s grave.

The next day, Rosita appears before her. “I’m here because I need your help.”

In a hollowed-out book in Jesus’ trailer, Sasha finds a small stash of bullets. He and Enid catch her and he tries to talk her out of her “mission.” When that fails, he tries to tell her to tell Maggie.

Enid tells Sasha she’s going to tell Maggie — but doesn’t get a chance. A guard rings an alarm: “The Saviors are coming!”

Maggie and Daryl scramble to a cellar and Rosita and Sasha slip out through a secret tunnel and under the fence.

Simon and his toadies file into Gregory’s residence, and as usual, the spineless leader is happy to welcome them.

After some small talk, Simon makes it clear they’re looking for someone. Naturally, we think he means Daryl.

