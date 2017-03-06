“The Walking Dead” Recap: “Say Yes”

AMC/Gene Page(NEW YORK) — On Sunday night’s The Walking Dead, Rick and Michonne search for supplies, and as an added bonus, enjoy more than a little alone time as they look over hill and dale for food and guns.

Back at Alexandria, Rosita has no patience for Tara or anybody else who can’t see that gathering guns and gunning after Negan is the top priority.

On the hunt for gear, Rick and Michonne come across what was a carnival, but which apparently became a last stand for civilians and soldiers. Soldiers mean guns, which gang Grimes desperately need. “I think this is it!” Rick says hopefully.

Rosita, meanwhile, is on the hunt alone for weapons. She comes across a house — and dispatches a walker inside it — all for a glimpse of a pistol. After killing the walker, she realizes the gun she saw was a replica. She throws it in frustration.

At the carnival, Rick and Michonne climb to a roof to plot how best to wrangle the walkers and search the place for guns. Before they can, however, they fall through a roof — and, with a laugh, not only do they emerge unharmed, they find themselves …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment