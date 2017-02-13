‘The Walking Dead’ recap — ‘Rock in the Road’

Gene Page/AMC(NEW YORK) — The Walking Dead returned Sunday night, and just as the mid-season finale hinted in a wordless closing sequence back in December, gang Grimes is reunited and ready to rumble with Negan’s Saviors.

Sunday night’s premiere begins with Fr. Gabriel, who’d found his bravery of late, raiding Alexandria’s food stores before stealing gas and a car, and driving off.

Rick’s crew, meanwhile, is at the Hilltop colony, trying to convince the community’s spineless “leader,” Gregory, to get his folks to join Alexandria and take on Negan’s army. Gregory, as wormy as ever, rebuffs them — but to Rick and company’s surprise, Enid has found a band of Hilltop’s folks ready to resist the Saviors.

Rick and company think they have to get back to Alexandria in case Negan’s gang comes looking for Daryl — but Jesus reveals he swiped one of the Saviors’ walkie-talkies when he sneaked into their compound, so he’ll get a heads up if any Saviors go on the move. With that in hand, he tells Rick, “It’s time you met Ezekiel…King Ezekiel.”

They decamp to Ezekiel’s Kingdom, where they’re reunited with …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment