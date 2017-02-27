The Walking Dead recap: “Hostiles and Calamities”

AMC/Gene Page(NEW YORK) — Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead took place sometime before the last one, sometime after Dwight escaped the Saviors’ Sanctuary, and Negan kidnapped Eugene.

To his horror, Dwight discovers Daryl’s gone; a handwritten note telling Daryl to leave, and the dead body of Fat Joseph, who Daryl killed.

Eugene is brought to a room in the Sanctuary; surprisingly, it’s well-stocked with amenities.

Dwight meanwhile, gets thrown a beating for losing Daryl, and locked up by Negan, who addresses him through the door of Daryl’s old cell.

Negan tells Dwight that not only did he discover Daryl had flown the coop, but that Dwight’s former wife, Sherri — who Negan stole from him — might have been the one who let him escape.

Dwight proves his loyalty, then vows to Negan he’ll bring Sherri back.

Meanwhile, a female Savior shows Eugene around, letting him know he’s part of Negan’s promised crew, who eat better than the rest. “You want something, you take it, Haircut,” she tells him, before taking him to meet the man.

Negan shows Eugene Lucille — which killed Eugene’s friends Glenn and Abraham — but also caught the bullet Eugene made and Rosita fired in a failed attempt to shoot …read more

