The Vols Basketball is in AP Poll All-Time Top 40

Photo Credit: Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics

The AP Poll has been ranking basketball teams for the last 68 years, and they’ve kept records of every single weekly poll they’ve ever done. And on Wednesday, they released their all-time top 100 list of basketball programs over the last 68 years.

The AP Poll compiled the formula for their all-time ranking by counting “poll appearances (one point each) to mark consistency and No. 1 rankings (two points each) to acknowledge elite programs.”

According to the AP Poll, Tennessee’s basketball program is ranked No. 38 overall over the last 68 years.

The Vols have a total of 243 points, placing them right above Utah with 239 points and behind Wisconsin with 250 points. Tennessee is also one of 59 teams to ever be ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll.

Tennessee’s 243 points places them sixth in the SEC. Arkansas (31st), Alabama (30th), Missouri (29th), Florida (tied for 27th), and Kentucky (1st) are ahead of the Vols. Missouri, of course, earned most of their rankings while they were in the Big 12 but still count as an SEC school now.

The rest of the SEC schools are as follows in the top 100: Vanderbilt (46th), LSU (47th), Mississippi State …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider