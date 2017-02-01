The Vols’ 2017 Recruiting Class by the Numbers

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI

Tennessee’s 2017 signing class is all wrapped up, and the official 27-man class (excluding blueshirt candidate Princeton Fant) is a balanced group of players that features 14 defensive players, 12 offensive players, and one kicker.

We already have a piece out about where Tennessee’s signing class ended up ranked by all the major recruiting services. But there are more ways to break down this class as well.

Here’s a complete categorical breakdown of the Vols’ 2017 signing class, complete with the number of players signed by state, position, and more.

All recruiting rankings are via the 247Sports Composite rankings

By Star Rankings

Five-Stars: 1

Four-Stars: 4

Three-Stars: 22

By Enrollment

Early Enrollees: 5

Signing Day Additions: 22

Delayed Enrollment: 1

By Position

QB: 1

RB: 3

WR: 3

TE: 2

OL: 3

DT: 3

DE: 3

LB: 3

CB: 3

S: 2

K: 1

By State

Alabama: 1

Florida: 6

Georgia: 3

Louisiana: 3

Mississippi: 1

North Carolina: 1

Tennessee: 7

Texas: 1

Virginia: 2

West Virginia: 1

Alphabetically

Terrell Bailey (CB)

Marquez Bembry (DE)

Kivon Bennett (DT)

James Brown (TE)

LaTrell Bumphus (TE)

Matthew Butler (DT)

K’Rojhn Calbert (OT)

Ty Chandler (RB)

Brent Cimaglia (K)

Trey Coleman (RB)

Eric Crosby (DT)

Maleik Gray (S)

Will Ignont (LB)

Theo Jackson (S)

Deandre Johnson (DE)

Jacquez Jones (WR)

Tim Jordan (RB)

Cheyenne Labruzza (CB)

Riley Locklear (OL)

Will McBride (QB)

Jordan Murphy (WR)

Solon Page III (LB)

Josh Palmer (WR)

Shanon Reid (LB)

Shawn Shamburger (CB)

Trey Smith (OL)

Ryan Thaxton (DE)

Source:: Rocky Top Insider