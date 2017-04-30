The Vols’ 2017 Draft Class By the Numbers

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Tennessee’s six-man draft class in the 2017 NFL Draft ended up being one of the biggest and most diverse draft classes the Vols have had in quite some time. From Derek Barnett to Josh Dobbs, here’s the Vols’ 2017 NFL draft class by the numbers.

Overall



This year’s draft class saw six Vols get selected by five different NFL teams. That was the most players Tennessee has had taken in a single draft since 2010 when six Vols went off the board that year. The Vols’ six players were all taken within the first 135 picks of the draft, and that kind of concentration of Vol players drafted hadn’t been done since 2002 when six Vols were taken in the first 119 picks. That 2002 class saw 10 Vols get drafted overall.

Cam Sutton and Josh Dobbs were both drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it marked the first time since 2007 that a pair of Vol teammates were drafted by the same team. That year, Robert Meachem and Marvin Mitchell were both drafted by the New Orleans Saints.

And, of course, when Derek Barnett was selected No. 14 overall to Philadelphia, he was the first Vol drafted since 2014. Tennessee …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider