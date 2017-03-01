‘The Voice’ Recap: Lovers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton go at it as the battle rounds continue

Aliyah Moulden performs on “The Voice”; Tyler Golden/NBC(NEW YORK) — Week one of the new season of The Voice continued Tuesday night, with more hopefuls participating in the blind auditions.

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and returning coach Gwen Stefani were back in their rotating chairs, looking to add new members to their respective teams, and leading to the first epic battle between lovers Gwen and Blake.

Here are the highlights from Tuesday night’s episode:

Montclair, New Jersey native Autumn Turner a figure skating teacher who found music during high school, opened the show with her version of Donna Summer’s “Last Dance.” She immediately got Adam to turn his chair, later followed by Gwen, Alicia and Blake. Adam declared that Autumn had a “grace and soul” rarely seen on The Voice, adding that she could “win this show.” Gwen told the young hopeful that she could help her live her dream because she’s already lived it herself. Alicia noted Turner was “probably good at everything.” Autumn picked Keys’ team.

Singer/guitarist Jesse Larson convinced Adam to turn around with his soulful take on “Jealous Guy by John Lennon — played on a guitar he built himself. …read more

