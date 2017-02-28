‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Stefani returns as season 12 gets underway with start of the blind auditions

Trae Patton/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The Voice kicked off its 12th season Monday night with two hours of blind auditions.

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys are back as coaches. They’re joined this season by returning coach Gwen Stefani, who nabbed a couple of artists.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s episode:

Albany, Georgia native JChosen — aka Joshua Hunter — kicked off the blind auditions. The former basketball player had dreams of playing in the NBA, but when he shattered his knee his hoop dreams were shattered as well. His version of the Marvin Gaye classic “Sexual Healing” convinced all four coaches to turn their chairs around, but Gwen had the winning pitch, noting that she could offer him a not only a “female perspective” and a male perspective, thanks to her experience fronting No Doubt, a band with other men.

Season 11 hopeful Johnny Hayes, a 29-year-old Mobile, Alabama native who failed to get a coach to turn around, got a better reaction on Tuesday. Johnny covered “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding, convincing Adam and Gwen to hit their buttons. Adam praised Johnny, insisting that you can’t sing Otis …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment