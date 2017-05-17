“The Voice” recap: Gwen Stefani loses her last two artists

NBC/Trea Patton(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the eight artists who performed Monday learned that TSoul, from Team Blake Shelton, Vanessa Ferguson from Alicia Keys’ team and Hunter Plake and Brennley Brown – both from Team Gwen Stefani — were sent home.

Plake and Brown were eliminated on a one-hour results show. They lost an “Instant Save” vote to Team Adam Levine’s Jesse Larson.

Prior to the vote, Brown, Plake and Larson sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Brown performed Demi Lovato’s “Warrior,” Plake covered “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic and Larson tackled Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

There are now four artists remaining in the competition: Larson is Team Adam’s last remaining member, along with Team Alicia’s Chris Blue and Team Blake’s Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden. There are no artists left on Team Gwen.

The results show also featured performances from Big Boi, who was joined by Adam Levine for his new song, “Mic Jack,” and DNCE with their latest, “Kissing Strangers.”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment