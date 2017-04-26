“The Voice” Recap: Gwen Stefani loses an artist; Adam Levine delivers emotional tribute to slain former contestant

NBC/Paul Drinkwater(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 12 artists who performed Monday learned that Troy Ramey, from Gwen Stefani’s team, was sent home.

Rainey was eliminated on a one-hour results show. He lost an “Instant Save” vote to Team Adam Levine’s Mark Isaiah.

There are now 11 artists remaining in the competition, including those of Teams Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

At the top of the show, Carson Daly announced the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families affected by breast cancer. Grimmie was the season-6 finalist, representing Adam‘s team, who was shot to death following a concert in Orlando, Florida in June of 2016.

With Christina’s family watching from the audience, Adam led his current team in an emotional performance of The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” Afterwards, Daly remarked, “Christina, we feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day and we love you dearly.”

Prior to the vote, Ramey and Isaiah sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Ramey performed “Drift Away” by Dobie Gray, and Isaiah covered “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars.

The results show also featured Blake joining his team for a group performance of …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment