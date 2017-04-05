“The Voice” Recap: Blake steals an artist from Gwen

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — The knockout rounds continued on Tuesday’s edition of The Voice, a night that saw coach Blake Shelton steal one of Gwen Stefani’s artists.

Artists from Alicia Keys’ team also duked it out to see which ones would make it to the live rounds. None of Adam Levine’s acts performed.

First up for Team Alicia was Anatalia Villaranda, tackling Carrie Underwood’s “Two Black Cadillacs,” challenged by Dawson Coyle, singing “Demons.” Alicia advised Anatalia to be “authentic.” The key for Dawson, said Alicia, was controlling his breath. Keys, addressing the camera, noted that the winner of the contest would come down to “who wants it the most.”

Alicia praised Anatalia for “evolving” and wanting to show “all sides” of herself, and Dawson, for his song choice. However, Anatalia was declared the winner. She advances to the live rounds, while Dawson heads home.

Next, representing Team Blake, was Enid Ortiz, taking a risk with Adele’s “When We Were Young,” facing TSoul, singing “These Arms of Mine,” by Otis Redding. Blake urged Enid to work on her confidence, while he suggested that TSoul try not to let his emotions “derail the performance.”

Blake praised Enid for “stepping up to the plate,” and TSoul for the …read more

