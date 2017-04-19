“The Voice” Recap: Artists from Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani’s teams advance to the top 12

(L-R) Hanna Eyre, Jesse Larson, Johnny Hayes, Josh West, Lilli Passero, Mark Isaiah — (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)(LOS ANGELES) — The live playoffs continued on Tuesday night’s The Voice, with the six artists each from Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani’s teams performing for a spot in the top 12. Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys’ teams performed on Monday.

Once again, viewers were instructed to cast their real-time votes via The Voice‘s official app or Twitter. Fans advanced two artists per team into the top 12 and the results were revealed on the same night. The coaches also got to advance a third member from their teams.

Also, in a Voice first, host Carson Daly revealed that before the show, each coach got to pick a comeback artist from his/her team to rejoin the competition. Levine chose Johnny Hayes and Stefani picked Johnny Gates.

The artists advancing to the top 12 after Tuesday’s show are:

Team Adam: Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah

Team Gwen: Brennley Brown, Hunter Plake and Troy Rainey

Daly also revealed that country superstar Shania Twain will be a key adviser for the top 12 artists next Monday.

First up were the six members of Team Gwen:

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment