The trials of a hockey wife: Birthday parties and bruises with Carrie Underwood

ABC/Image Group LA It’s gotta be hard to be a hockey wife.

At the Grammys, Carrie Underwood gave warning that after a mega-hit tour and blockbuster album, she was planning to take a break and play with her son Isaiah and go to some hockey games to support her man, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher.

This week in Music City, she’s been keeping her word. But it sounds like it may not be quite as relaxing as she’d envisioned.

“The announcer keeps saying, ‘Blocked by Fisher!!!’ she shared on Twitter. “All I can think is, ‘That’s gonna leave a mark!’”

All was well in the end, though.

“Ahhh… a Preds win and some wine in my glass,” she tweeted a short time later. “It’s now time to catch up with #TheBachelor,” she added in a nod to the hit ABC reality show.

Isaiah, by the way, turned two on February 27, and the Fishers celebrated with an impressive Cookie Monster cake. You can check out both the creation by Carrie’s favorite cake shop and how much Isaiah has grown on her Instagram.

