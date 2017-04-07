The show must go on: Why Trisha Yearwood is leaving the Garth Brooks World Tour for one night

ABC/Image Group LATrisha Yearwood has been a fixture on the Garth Brooks World Tour since it launched more than two years ago. But for at least one night, the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year will be sitting it out.

The “How Do I Live” hitmaker will miss the April 30 show in Champaign, Illinois so she can attend the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

Trisha’s Food Network show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, is nominated this year for Outstanding Culinary Program. It’s a trophy she’s taken home once before, in 2013.

“The boss has given me the night off,” Trisha joked in a Facebook video where she’s holding her beloved rescue dog, who is appropriately named Emmy.

You can catch new episodes of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. ET on Food Network.

