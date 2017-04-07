The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” gets underway with Disney next spring

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Jungle Cruise, an action-adventure adaptation of the classic Disney World ride, is officially getting under way with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Fate of the Furious star will headline and produce the film, set to start in the spring of 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Incidentally, Johnson previously starred in a remake of another Disney property, the 1975 science fiction family film Escape to Witch Mountain; The Rock’s 2009 version was updated and called Race to Witch Mountain.

Johnson, who stars in next week’s F8, will be seen soon in a Baywatch big-screen film, and the reboot of the 1995 Robin Williams movie Jumanji. He’s also lined up roles in Rampage, an adaptation of the late-80s monsters-vs.-buildings video game of the same name, in which he’ll star with The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Of the latter, TV’s bat-bashing Negan appropriately tweeted The Rock, “Brother, we gonna have some fun knocking heads!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

