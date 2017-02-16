The “Road Less Traveled” leads to an ACM nom for Lauren Alaina

ABC/Image Group LAWith “Road Less Traveled” poised to make its way into the top ten, Lauren Alaina was already on target to celebrate a career high next week. But things got even better for the Georgia native when the Academy of Country Music revealed this year’s nominees Thursday morning — because her name was on the list.

“I honestly cannot believe I am nominated for New Female Vocalist,” Lauren says. “I don’t even know what to say! I’ve been waiting for, I guess 5 years, for a nomination at the ACMs, and I am so excited and so thankful and so humbled.”

Lauren got her first taste of the spotlight in 2011. After finishing season 10 of American Idol as the runner-up, she released her debut album, Wildflowerr. Her sophomore effort wasn’t released until late last month, which makes her first ACM nod even sweeter.

“I found out in the Detroit airport while I was eating breakfast and I was really keeping it together until I FaceTimed my dad to tell him,” she reveals, “and then I lost it and have cried for the last ten minutes.”

The 22-year-old competes again Cam, Brandy Clark

