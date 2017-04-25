The reason Sam Hunt wasn’t sure he should release “Body Like a Back Road”

ABC/Mark LevineWhile we may not know many details about Sam Hunt‘s recent super-private wedding to Hannah Lee Fowler, there’s one thing we do know for sure: according to Billboard, the newlywed officially has the #1 country song in America with “Body Like a Back Road.” But when he was initially crafting the song, Sam admits he did have some reservations.

“I wanted to write it because I thought it was a fun song, but I didn’t know for sure if I wanted to put it out,” he explains. “I didn’t want it to come across as objectifying women or to lack depth… I had some concerns, but I tried to make it fun to offset any risks of those things happening.”

But once “Body Like a Back Road” was done, Sam started to realize it might be even better than he’d suspected.

“When we finally finished it, it finally hit me…” he recalls, saying that he told himself, “Okay, wait a minute, maybe I underestimated the potential of this song. I think this could be a fun song and it will connect with folks.”

“At that point,” Sam remembers, “I was excited to put it …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country