The real reason why Blake Shelton skipped Sunday’s ACM Awards

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCAlthough Blake Shelton had no ACM nominations this year, the likely reason he didn’t attend Sunday night’s ceremony stems from the fact that he was needed in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

On Monday, Blake joined his partners and town leaders to host the official construction kickoff event for Ole Red Tishomingo, an entertainment venue based on Blake’s hit song “Ole Red.”

The Tishomingo location is set to open in September or October, according to Ryman Hospitality CEO Colin Reed. Reed joined Blake on-site at the future location and revealed renderings and plans for the venue.

Ryman Hospitality Properties also owns the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and various other entertainment destinations.

The official announcement of the joint venture was announced back in January, where it was also revealed that Blake plans to open Ole Red Nashville in Spring of 2018.

Today’s presentation in Tishomingo was streamed live on the Opry’s Facebook page.