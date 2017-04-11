The Real Goooood: A Homeless Guy Has Been in the Hospital for Two Weeks . . . And His Dog Is Still Waiting for Him Outside

A homeless man in Brazil named Lauri da Costa showed up at a hospital after someone hit him in the face with a rock!

But it turned out to be a good thing. Because after he checked in, doctors realized he also had skin cancer. So they did surgery to remove it, and he’s still recovering.

But the real story is about Lauri’s dog, Seco. Because ever since Lauri checked into the hospital over two weeks ago . . . Seco has been waiting for him outside.

Eventually, one of the staff members noticed, and started giving the dog food and water. And last week . . . eight days after Lauri checked in . . . his doctors let a nurse wheel him outside to say hi.

There’s a pretty cool video of it online, where the dog jumps up on his lap and starts licking his face.