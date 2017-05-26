The Race Is On: Keith Urban leads country’s two-track weekend

ABC/Image Group LA During a Memorial Day weekend filled with barbecues, picnics and pool parties, plenty of folks will also be headed to the racetrack — and you can count lots of country stars among them.

Saturday, Keith Urban and Dustin Lynch will both be hanging out at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, playing the yearly Legends Day concert. The Aussie superstar won’t be able to stick around for Sunday’s Indy 500, however, since he has a gig at another track.

This weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, Keith is just one of the stars set to play the Country 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn and Miranda Lambert are part of the Friday night lineup, while William Michael Morgan, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett and Blake Shelton take the stage on Saturday.

Keith Urban goes on Sunday immediately before headliner Kid Rock, with Eric Paslay, Chris Janson, Kip Moore and Easton Corbin also on the bill.

