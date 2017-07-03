The race is on: Brantley Gilbert lends his name to NASCAR

Valory Music Co. Brantley Gilbert is getting his own NASCAR race.

The Georgia native’s label, Big Machine, will sponsor this year’s Brickyard 400. The Sunday, July 23 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will now be known as the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

The “Weekend” hitmaker will be there, and perform as part of the festivities leading up to the event. Big Machine also plans to sponsor the race in 2018.

Brantley’s latest single is “The Ones That Like Me” from his #1 album, The Devil Don’t Sleep. He and his wife Amber are expecting their first child before the end of the year.

