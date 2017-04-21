“The Promise” and “Unforgettable” among this week’s new releases

(LOS ANGELES) — Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Unforgettable — Katherine Heigl stars in this drama about a woman struggling to cope with her failed marriage by making life a living hell for her ex-husband’s new wife, played by Rosario Dawson. Grace and Frankie‘s Geoff Stults also stars. Rated R.

* The Promise — This drama, set during the fall of the Ottoman Empire, follows the love triangle between a brilliant medical student, a dance instructor and a photojournalist — played by Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bron and Christian Bale, respectively — who join forces to save themselves and their people as war breaks out. Rated PG-13.

* Born in China — The Office‘s John Krasinski narrates this Disney adventure about three animal families in China — the panda, the golden monkey and the snow leopard — struggling to raise their broods. Rated G. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

* Free Fire — Armie Hammer and Brie Larson star in this crime drama about a gun sale between two rival gangs that goes bad after shots are fired. Rated R.