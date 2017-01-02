The Newly-Engaged Sam Hunt Unveils His First Post-“Montevallo” Music, the New Song “Drinkin’ Too Much”

ABC/Mark LevineIf you’ve been waiting to hear new music from Sam Hunt, it’s finally here. Over the weekend, the former college football quarterback released his first new music since the final single from his breakthrough album Montevallo, “Make You Miss Me,” went to number-one at the end of August.

That’s not the only major news for Sam, either. People confirms the 32-year-old is engaged as well.

Sam unveiled the new song, “Drinkin’ Too Much,” on social media, tweeting simply, “Redemption. New music – Drinkin’ Too Much,” along with a short video of a hand playing a simple piano part on a keyboard. His tweet also links to a website where two versions of the tune are posted.

In the song, Sam seems to address the inspiration behind his Montevallo album, apologizing that the attention has apparently become too much for the object of his affection. He also reiterates a previous offer to pay off her student loans. According to People, Hannah Lee Fowler is both the woman referenced in the lyrics and his new fiancee.

You can also check out Sam’s new recordings on YouTube, where the two audio-only clips are posted as well.