The New “Celebrity Apprentice” Gets Down to Business on Monday

Luis Trinh/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The Celebrity Apprentice returns for its eighth season Monday night on NBC, with 16 new celebrity contestants and “The Governorator” Arnold Schwarzenegger presiding over the boardroom, which moves from New York City to Los Angeles.

The 69-year-old actor has played roles from nice guys to predators, and he says the celebrities will get a taste of both in his boardroom.

“I think you will a see a guy that is like [the one] in Twins, and the guy that is in Kindergarten Cop, but is [also] the guy that is in Predator and that is in Terminator,” adding, “I will be kind, but I will be tough.”

While the choice of Schwarzenegger as President-elect Donald Trump’s is perfect says one of this season’s contestants, celebrity stylist, fashion designer and TV personality Carson Kressley.

“It’s a show that is smart and has a lot of heart…and I think he’s like a great poster child for that, ’cause he’s made it…he can be our cheerleader and he can inspire us,” says the former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star.

Adds Kressley, “At other times, I just think about him wearing a deer skin speedo, holding …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment