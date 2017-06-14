The Musical Accompaniment to Your Fourth

Before the fireworks light up the sky Tuesday, the sounds of great music will fill the air throughout Cookeville’s Red White And Boom Celebration. Enjoy a free performance as part of the Lite Rock 95.9 concert series.

Saturday at 5:00pm

Peraphin In Concert

Kickoff your Saturday afternoon of great music with

Saturday at 6:30pm

Smoky Mountain Bandits In Concert

It’s some home-fried southern rock. It’s the Smoky Mountain Bandits from Murfreesboro performing live. Slideman Ross calls the Marshall Tucker Band a big influence on his music and you will hear that on stage.

Saturday at 8:00pm

Familiar Faces In Concert

If you love the music of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, you will love Familiar Faces. With twirling horns, tight lead and background vocals and a driving rhythm section, Familiar Faces Band has become one of the busiest live bands in the Southeast.

Sunday at 7:30pm

Ballinger Family Band In Concert

Old time fiddle tunes to gypsy swing to contemporary ballads…the Upper Cumberland’s own Ballinger Family Band performs it all. Kris, Dale and their son Ethan will help you enjoy the Fourth Of July weekend with great homegrown music.

Monday at 7:30pm

Cookeville Community Band

Get in the patriotic spirit with the Cookeville Community Band. “The Sound of the Cumberland,” was formed in 2002 by the late Wayne Pegram. It consists of public school band directors, college professors, college and high school students and local musicians, both active and retired, who love to play the great wind band music.