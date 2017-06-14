The Musical Accompaniment to Your Fourth

Before the fireworks light up the sky Tuesday, the sounds of great music will fill the air throughout Cookeville’s Red White And Boom Celebration. Enjoy a free performance as part of the Lite Rock 95.9 concert series.
Saturday at 5:00pm
Peraphin In Concert
Kickoff your Saturday afternoon of great music with
Saturday at 6:30pm
Smoky Mountain Bandits In Concert
It’s some home-fried southern rock. It’s the Smoky Mountain Bandits from Murfreesboro performing live. Slideman Ross calls the Marshall Tucker Band a big influence on his music and you will hear that on stage.
Saturday at 8:00pm
Familiar Faces In Concert
If you love the music of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, you will love Familiar Faces. With twirling horns, tight lead and background vocals and a driving rhythm section, Familiar Faces Band has become one of the busiest live bands in the Southeast.
Sunday at 7:30pm
Ballinger Family Band In Concert
Old time fiddle tunes to gypsy swing to contemporary ballads…the Upper Cumberland’s own Ballinger Family Band performs it all. Kris, Dale and their son Ethan will help you enjoy the Fourth Of July weekend with great homegrown music.
Monday at 7:30pm
Cookeville Community Band
Get in the patriotic spirit with the Cookeville Community Band. “The Sound of the Cumberland,” was formed in 2002 by the late Wayne Pegram. It consists of public school band directors, college professors, college and high school students and local musicians, both active and retired, who love to play the great wind band music.