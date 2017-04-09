The Most Persuasive Phrase You Can Use To Get What You Want

Have you ever tried to convince someone to do something for you? Whether you’re trying to get a raise or trying to convince your sweeite to go to out in a date, turning on the charm is going to go a long way…

But one study shows that if you really want someone to follow your wishes, there is one phrase that works better than the rest. No, it ain’t “please.”

If you really want someone to do something, according to one study, you should start your request with the phrase “You will probably refuse, but…”

The Study was conducted in two French towns, where they asked 640 people to donate money to charity. The researchers found that the above phrase led to an increased number of donations.

WHY?!?!

Apparently, We don’t like being told what to do, and when someone says “You will probably refuse,” it makes us feel like we are being told how to feel or behave.

Reverse psychology at it’s finest. It makes us subconsciously want to reclaim our freedom.

Meanwhile, we end up doing exactly what the person asking wanted in the first place!

There are other phrases may have a similar impact, such as “I know you will say ‘no,’ but…” or “I already know you’re gonna turn me down, but…” All you have to do is make the person think that you are taking away their choice, which will automatically make them want to prove you wrong.

But, Just promise to only use this Jedi mind-trick for good! Deal?!?!

