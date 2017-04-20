The More I Drink: Eric Church, Little Big Town, Reba and more raise a glass for a good cause

ABC/Image Group LAA who’s-who of the biggest stars in Nashville will start next week by drinking a little wine — all for a good cause, of course.

Eric Church, Reba McEntire, Dustin Lynch, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, Cole Swindell, Chris Young, Martina McBride, Scotty McCreery and more will all raise a glass for the T.J. Martell Foundation’s annual Best Cellars Dinner.

In addition to a four-course gourmet meal, the Monday evening event at Omni Nashville will also showcase a different celebrity and a different world-class vintage of vino at each table.

This is the 18th year for the fundraiser, which has brought in more than $2 million to help the T.J. Martell Foundation in its fight against leukemia, cancer and AIDS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country