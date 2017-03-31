“The Missing” star Keeley Hawes promises “satisfying” finale to the show’s intense second season

Starz(NEW YORK) — If you haven’t been watching The Missing on Starz, you don’t know what you’re, well, missing. The eight-episode second season of the anthology mystery series airs its dramatic conclusion Sunday night, and its star, Keeley Hawes, promises a “satisfying” ending.

“There are no loose ends and I think it’s very difficult with a show as complex as this,” the British actress tells ABC Radio. “So people have invested a lot emotionally by the time we get to episode eight and there is a real payoff, I think, for that. And I’m a big fan of those sorts of endings.”

The British series revolves around a missing girl who returns 11 years later — but she may not be who she says she is. The girl’s mother, Gemma, played by Hawes, is determined to find out the truth, despite resistance from her husband, played by The Walking Dead‘s David Morrissey. She teams up with French detective Julien Baptiste, portrayed in both the first and second seasons by Tchéky Karyo.

“It’s relentless, all the things that she goes through,” Hawes says of her character. “But she has this fight. She has this sort of iron will inside her…and the …read more

