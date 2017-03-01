The “Lipstick” sisterhood of Carrie Underwood and Runaway June: New trio sets a record

BBR Music Group/ Wheelhouse Records Last week, Carrie Underwood tweeted her support for Runaway June, and this week, the all-girl trio is setting a record.

It turns out the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is a big fan of the newcomers’ breakthrough hit, “Lipstick.” “If you’re gonna love somebody… yeah, you better love somebody who ruins your lipstick, not your mascara,” she tweeted, quoting the lyrics from the song.

This week, Runaway June becomes the first all-female threesome in more than a decade to land a hit in the top-25 on the country chart. If they don’t look familiar just yet, you might’ve spotted them in November when they backed up Carrie on her CMA performance of “Dirty Laundry.”

The band is made up of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne. Jennifer happens to have a very famous grandpa: he was none other than Hollywood legend John Wayne. She’s also engaged to William Michael Morgan.

