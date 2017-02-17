“The Last Jedi” is plural: Luke Skywalker’s not the only one

Disney/Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — When Disney announced that the title of the next Star Wars movie was The Last Jedi, there was a lot of speculation as to its meaning. Sure, it sounds like it’s talking about one person — presumably Luke Skywalker — but as geeks everywhere have pointed out, the word “Jedi” is also plural, so it could be referring to more than one “Jedi” — both Luke and Rey, for example. Well, stop speculating: we’ve now got proof that it’s plural.

As Mashable points out, the official Star Wars Twitter accounts for Italy, France and Spain all feature the movie’s title translated into Italian, French and Spanish. None of those three languages have a single version of the definite article, “the” — it changes based on how many of something you’re talking about. And all three Twitter accounts use the plural version of the word “the” in the title.

In French, for example, the title is translated to Les Derniers Jedi, which means “The Last Jedi,” plural. Same in Spanish: the title is Los Últimos Jedi — again, the “los” indicates that it’s plural. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment