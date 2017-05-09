The ladies of Litchfield take a stand in new “Orange Is the New Black” trailer

Netflix/Cara Howe(NEW YORK) — The ladies of Litchfield are ready to rise up. In the latest trailer for Orange Is the New Black‘s upcoming fifth season, the inmates plot to join forces to fight for prison reforms.

The season picks up during the chaos that ensued after Poussey’s death last season. In one scene from the trailer, Tastee — played by Danielle Brooks — confronts the warden, Mr. Caputo.

“We’re all angry,” she says. “You done our girl wrong, Mr. Caputo. And we want justice.”

We then see shots of the inmates uniting against the guards, making a list of demands to improve prison conditions, and running the gamut of emotions.

Season five of Orange Is the New Black will take place in real time over the course of three days. It premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.

