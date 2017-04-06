The Kicks Country Easter Egg Hunt Is Back

It’s the Upper Cumberland’s BIGGEST and BEST Easter Egg Hunt — and it returns to Cookeville’s Cane Creek Ball Fields Saturday April 15th.

It’s the 106-9 Kicks Country Easter Egg Hunt presented by Meadows Homes. Thousands of prizes. Pounds of candy. And our Kicks Country Chickens are tuckered out…from laying so many colored eggs for the kids.

The fun begins at 11am with the free EGGStravaganza featuring bouncies, activities and games presented by the Blue Ribbon Task Force on Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness. The Easter Bunny will also be in place for that keepsake photo — just $5 with all the money going to CASA, The Upper Cumberland’s Court Appointed Special Advocates, helping young people with a voice.

Also at 11am, our brand new area for the smallest Easter Egg Hunters will be open. Welcome to Itty Bitty Bunny World…an area for kids three years of age and younger to explore their first Easter Experience with mom or dad. It’s casual. It’s fun. It’s at their level and speed.

Then at Noon, the Cane Creek Ball Fields will open to two age groups: ages four through six and ages seven through nine. Your kids will love exploring a treasure land of candy, toys and prizes.

No parents will be allowed in the hunting area. But, we’ll keep your kids inside the fence until you are in place to meet them. You can watch your kids from outside the fences at Cane Creek Ball Fields. Once the hunt ends, we will hold your hunters inside the fence and allow you to come inside and find them.

It’s all happening at the Cane Creek Ball Fields, Jackson Street in Cookeville, just minutes from Highway 70. Click here to see the different event areas! The park is easy to get to with lots of free parking. Bring a picnic and enjoy lunch after the hunt. Thanks to Cookeville Leisure Services for their assistance in the Egg Hunt 2017.

