High School Playbook: Postseason Begins In The Upper Cumberland

Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school football games from around the Upper Cumberland, and talk to coaches and players that play them. This week marks the official end of the regular season, and eleven Upper Cumberland teams are headed for the postseason. Coaches Derwin Wright, Matt Bates, Bruce Lamb, Sean Loftis, Ben Herron, Scott Hughes, and Jimmy Maynor talk to Larry Stone about Friday night’s game and their plans for the postseason, on this week’s High School Playbook