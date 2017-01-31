The Hero We Deserve: Affleck Quits as Director of Upcoming “Batman” Film

2016 – Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — Ben Affleck isn’t hanging up the cape and cowl, but he is stepping down as the director of the new Batman standalone film.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.”

Affleck had previously said — as recently as a few weeks ago while promoting his Live By Night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — that he would still be calling the shots for the first Caped Crusader movie since Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Coming off a one-two combo as Batman in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad — both Golden Raspberry-nominated — the news can’t be encouraging to fans of the superhero, who will next be seen in November’s Justice League.

It’s not known for certain if both those movies’ poor critical reception — or the poor box office performance of Live by Night — caused Affleck’s change in plans, but he’d already expressed that the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment