The Grammy Awards will return to New York for their 60th anniversary

Courtesy The Recording AcademyIn 2018, the Grammy Awards will be held in New York City for the first time in 15 years.

Normally, the awards show is held in L.A., but since this is the Grammys’ 60th Anniversary, something special was called for. The show will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 pm. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.

To mark the occasion, Spike Lee has created a short film called NY Stories, featuring New York musicians sharing their musical stories. It also includes a musical tour of the city, visiting such locations as The Apollo Theater, Central Park’s Strawberry Fields, the Chelsea Hotel, Spanish Harlem, the former CBGB, Carnegie Hall, Electric Lady studios and more. Among the artists appearing in the film: Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Nile Rodgers, Q-Tip, Tony Bennett, Maxwell, and Grandmaster Flash.

“I’m honored to be a part of this homage to the city I love, that is welcoming the 60th anniversary of the GRAMMYs into its big warm arms,” said Lee in a statement.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country