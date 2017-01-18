“The Gong Show” Returns, Nationwide Talent Search Underway

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Think you have what it takes to beat the gong?

A national talent search is underway for unique performers with unusual, one-of-a-kind talents to appear on ABC’s upcoming reboot of the irreverent 1970s talent competition, The Gong Show. Will Arnett, star of the forthcoming The LEGO Batman Movie, will both host and executive-produce the show.

“Zany and creative acts of all kinds of all kinds” are encouraged to audition, and “nothing is off the table,” according to the show’s producers. “Singers, dancers, unique comedy acts, people who can pull off a random feat, skill, or stunning stunts, groups, individuals with special hobbies, comedians, and talented people of all ages” are all welcome.

If you think you’ve got the right stuff, upload a video submission of your act and complete the online application, available at GongShowCasting.com. If selected, producers will contact you to schedule an audition.

The original Gong Show series, which ran from 1976-78 on NBC and in syndication from 1976 to 1980, was hosted by Chuck Barris and featured performers of various levels of talent — or a major lack thereof — doing their thing for a panel of judges, who could bang a gong to give …read more

