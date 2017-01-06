The Golden Globe Awards Air This Sunday; “La La Land,” “Moonlight” Lead Nominees

2016 – Lionsgate

(LOS ANGELES) — The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place this Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills.

NBC will air the ceremony, hosted for the first time by The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon, live from coast to coast, beginning 8 p.m. ET.

La La Land has the most nominations with a total of seven, including in the categories best musical or comedy, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Moonlight, the coming-of-age film chronicling the life of a gay black man from childhood to adulthood, has six nominations, including a best director nomination for Barry Jenkins and best supporting acting nods for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight each picked up nominations for best movie, drama, along with Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water and Lion.

Deadpool also earned multiple nominations including best picture in the comedy/musical category, along with La La Land, 20th Century Women, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street.

Meryl Streep will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment