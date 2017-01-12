The Future of Tennessee’s O-Line Arrives On Campus

Photo Credit: Daniel Lewis/RTI

The core of Tennessee’s offensive line has come and gone in waves in recent years.

Ja’Wuan James, Zach Fulton, James Stone, Alex Bullard and Tiny Richardson all left after the 2013 season. Many of the key parts that replaced them – Dylan Wiesman, Coleman Thomas, Brett Kendrick and Jashon Robertson, are all either gone or entering their senior year.

Tennessee’s next wave has trickled in over the past couple classes, but a huge part of it sat in the Peyton Manning Locker Room on Thursday afternoon when Tennessee’s early enrollees met the media for the first time.

One is already a household name among Tennessee fans: Trey Smith, ranked as high as the No. 1 overall player in the nation. The other, Riley Locklear, a versatile offensive lineman from West Virginia, might not have the star power that Smith does. Both, however, said they’re looking to do whatever it takes to continue the UT tradition of “OLP” (O-line pride).

“I got Riley’s number, I texted him and I was just like, ‘It’s going to be up to us to set the tempo the next couple years,’” Smith said. “Eventually, not now, right now we’re just trying to make a name, but …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider