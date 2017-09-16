The Florida Series by the Numbers

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin

It’s been a long, long time since the Vols have found a way to win on the road against the Florida Gators. The last time Tennessee defeated Florida in Gainesville was back in 2003. The oldest players on the Vols’ roster, the small collection of redshirt seniors such as Kendal Vickers and Brett Kendrick, were only eight-years-old the last time the Vols left the Swamp victorious.

Tennessee ended a streak last season when they defeated Florida 38-28 in Knoxville to put to rest the Gators’ 11-game winning streak over the Vols. Now the 2017 squad will look to end another streak: a six-game losing streak in the Swamp.

The Vols haven’t had much to smile about when they visit Gainesville over the last decade, nor have they had much success there ever since the SEC split into divisions and the two teams have played annually.

In fact, the Florida series as a whole has been fairly one-sided since the division split in 1992. And we have some numbers that tell an interesting story about the Florida series.

Not Really Streaking

If the Vols win this Saturday against Florida, it will mark only the second time in the series history since 1992 that …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider