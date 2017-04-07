“The Fifth Trimester” author shares tips for returning to work after having a baby

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Lauren Smith Brody, the former executive editor of Glamour magazine and mother of two, opened up about the difficulties she faced while returning to work after having a baby in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America that aired Friday.

Smith Brody, who penned the book The Fifth Trimester: The Working Mom’s Guide to Style, Sanity and Big Success After Baby, touched on everything from how to deal with guilt to tips on how to pump breast milk while at the office.

“Everybody knows about the first three trimesters, of course, which are pregnancy, and the fourth trimester is the newborn phase,” Brody Smith said. “But the fifth trimester is when the working mom is born.”

“It’s the time that is really fraught and really hard,” she added. “And in America, women go back before they’re emotionally and physically ready to.”

Smith Brody added that the idea for her book “was born out of a struggle and born out of a desperation, but its message is really one of optimism.”

She interviewed more than 700 mothers who were returning to work in varied industries, and amalgamated some of the best tips and advice to share with other women.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health