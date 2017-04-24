“The Fate of the Furious” smokes the competition for the second straight week

Universal – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The Fate of the Furious dominated the weekend box office for the second week in a row, raking in an estimated $36.6 million, bringing its total in the states to $163.6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Overseas, the eighth installment of the Fast franchise racked up an estimated $163.4 million, bringing its worldwide sales to $908.4 million.

Fox’s The Boss Baby and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast finished in second and third place again this week, hauling in $12.75 million and $9.97 million, respectively.

Disney’s Born in China had the biggest opening of this week’s new releases, bowing in fourth place, with an estimated $5.1 million — an improvement over the last two Disney nature documentaries, 2015’s Monkey Kingdom and 2014’s Bears. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Going in Style rounded out the top five, earning 5 million.

The week’s other new offerings, all had disappointing opening weekends. Unforgettable took seventh place with $4.8 million; The Promise, came in ninth with $4 million; Phoenix Forgotten finished at number 11 with $2 million; and Free Fire only managed to pull in $1 million, for a 17th place finish.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment