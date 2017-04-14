“The Fate of the Furious” among this week’s new releases

Universal – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Here’s a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* The Fate of the Furious — In the eighth installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, the crew faces an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher — played by Charlize Theron — seduces Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto into betraying his buddies. Also starring Jason Stratham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Michele Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges. Rated PG-13.

Opening Friday limited release:

* The Lost City of Z — Charlie Hunamm stars in this drama, produced by Brad Pitt, based on the true story of British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett, who disappeared during a mission to find a mysterious Amazon city during the 1920s. Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Tom Holland also star. Rated PG-13.

* Spark: A Space Tail — Spark — voiced by Jace Norman, star of Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger — is a teenage monkey, who, along with his friends Chunk and Vix — played by Rob deLeeuw and Jessica Biel, respectively, are on a mission to regain control of Planet Bana, a kingdom overtaken by the evil overlord Zhong, voiced by A. C. Peterson. Patrick Stewart, Susan Sarandon and Hillary Swank …read more

