The Fair Ground Party Begins On The 4th at 5:30

The best place to view the state’s second biggest fireworks show? The Putnam County Fairgrounds. So get to the Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon, reserve your spot, and enjoy some Fourth of July fu n during Pre Boom 2016..

It all begins on the 4th at 5:30pm as the local legends…Legacy and special guests take to the stage! Enjoy inflatables, games, snow cones, cotton candy, burgers, fried oreos and more.

Bring a picnic, your lawn chairs, and sit in the parking lot with your neighbors and friends as 8:45pm approaches – and a huge fireworks show lights up the sky. Be sure to tune to 95.9, 100.9, 106.9 or 93.7 for the fireworks music to enjoy the show.

Parking is free. Avoid the crowds!

