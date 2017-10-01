The evolution of Dan Brown

The author of the popular “Da Vinci Code” has been vilified by the Catholic Church. Though he claims not to be anti-religion, Dan Brown will surely face more controversy with his latest novel featuring Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, “Origin,” in which God Himself is on the edge of extinction. Correspondent Tony Dokoupil visits Brown at home in New Hampshire, where his experiences at the prestigious prep school, Phillips Exeter Academy, shaped his life views. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment