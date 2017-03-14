The Dream Sweep Yard Sale Returns Saturday May 13th

The Lite Rock 95.9 • 106-9 Kicks Country • Rock 93-7 • News Talk 94.1 Dream Sweep Yard Sale returns Saturday May 13th to the Putnam County Fairgrounds. It’s presented by Freddy Duncan And Sons Moving And Storage.

Acres of shoppers looking for loads of treasures, this annual event gives local folks like you the chance to sell stuff, make lots of money, and avoid all the headaches of a personal yard sale. Best of all, you’re supporting local charities including the Upper Cumberland Child Advocacy Center. By sweeping out your closets and garage, you’re helping children dream about a future absent the pain of child abuse.

And at the end of the day, if you don’t want to cart any unsold items home, we will distribute them to local charity thrift stores across the Upper Cumberland, including the Upper Cumberland Child Advocacy Center Thrift Store…so your charity giving can continue.

The Putnam County Fairgrounds will be transformed into a treasure land of bargains – your closets, attic, garage and basement will be clean again – and your pocket will carry some extra green! It’s Saturday May 13th from 7:30am-4:00pm.

Dream Sweep Yard Sale Booths go on sale Thursday March 30th. A 20×20 booth is just $30. A 20×40 booth is $40. And new this year…we’re offering a 10×10 booth for those with a small amount of junk to sale for $15. It’s easy to reserve a booth. Just click below…reserve your booth…and pay by credit card. Within hours, you will receive your booth assignment and you will be ready to go.

presented by Freddy Duncan And Sons Moving And Storage.

