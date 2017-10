Celebrity chef and cookbook author, Diane Kochilas is from New York, but has made the Greek island of Ikaria her home, a place renowned for the longevity of its inhabitants. She runs a cooking school there and is an award-winning author of almost 20 books on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. Her latest project is called “My Greek Table,” a 13-part cooking travel series about Greece and Greek cuisine. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment