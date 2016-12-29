The CMA Celebrates Its 50th Once Again, with a Baseball-Free Repeat on New Year’s Day

ABC/Bob D’AmicoIf you’re one of the folks who missed this year’s historic Country Music Association awards, you’ll have the chance to start the new year with a make-good. AXS TV will re-air The 50th Annual CMA Awards this Sunday.

Just days before the November 2nd half-century anniversary of the CMA’s signature awards show, host Brad Paisley bemoaned the possibility that one of the most celebrated specials in country music history might have to go head-to-head with game seven of the World Series. As we all know, Brad’s fears were realized, with CMA’s 50th being forced to play second fiddle to the Chicago Cubs’ victory.

Now country fans will have the opportunity to see and hear it all again. From the first notes of Vince Gill singing “Mama Tried” with Merle Haggard‘s son Ben, to Beyonce and the Dixie Chicks teaming up for “Daddy Lessons,” through to the final moments when — spoiler alert! — Garth Brooks reclaimed the Entertainer of the Year trophy for a record fifth win, all the action starts at 8 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

